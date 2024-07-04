Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QUAD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $294.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.63. Quad/Graphics has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Quad/Graphics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 25,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

