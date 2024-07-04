Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 656,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 277,209 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

