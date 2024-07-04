QUASA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $165,030.57 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. QUASA has a market cap of $165,030.57 and $3,339.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001069 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,248.82 or 1.00220421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068534 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019854 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,567.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

