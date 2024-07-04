Radicle One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.85 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Radicle has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market cap of $62.07 million and $8.85 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,815,475 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org.
Radicle Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
