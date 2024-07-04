Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $50.87 million and approximately $8.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001569 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000250 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

