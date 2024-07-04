Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radius Recycling Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of RDUS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 303,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,619. Radius Recycling has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

