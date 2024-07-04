Rally Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $36.55 million and $2.32 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rally Profile
Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,194,129,171 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars.
