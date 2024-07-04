RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 686 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,152 shares of company stock worth $136,281,661 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.9 %

Salesforce stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $260.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average is $276.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

