RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,553 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,830. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

