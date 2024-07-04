RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 485,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

