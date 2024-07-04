RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 508,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,151. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

