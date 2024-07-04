RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $175.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,998. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

