Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Franklin Covey (FC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC):
- 6/29/2024 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/27/2024 – Franklin Covey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Franklin Covey had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/18/2024 – Franklin Covey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/11/2024 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/28/2024 – Franklin Covey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Franklin Covey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FC traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $38.93. 45,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.94. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.12 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.
