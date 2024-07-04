RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 118970 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

