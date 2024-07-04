Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

RDDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

NYSE RDDT opened at 73.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.23. Reddit has a 1 year low of 37.35 and a 1 year high of 74.90.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -2.34 by -5.85. The company had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reddit news, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,312 shares in the company, valued at 15,283,849.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $82,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth about $37,015,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,990,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

