Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.91) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.86), with a volume of 92646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($13.58).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £862.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,732.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 933.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

