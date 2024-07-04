Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,100.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($13.91) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($13.86), with a volume of 92646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074 ($13.58).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($15.18) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Renew
Renew Stock Up 1.4 %
Renew Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.33 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,903.23%.
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.