Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of RTO opened at $30.05 on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

