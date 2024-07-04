Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FRBK opened at $0.01 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Republic First Bancorp
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.