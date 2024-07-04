Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) recently:

7/3/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $118.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $116.00.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $99.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $117.00.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $113.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – NIKE had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2024 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

6/21/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/20/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – NIKE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $114.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – NIKE had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2024 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.24. 15,952,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,969,314. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 561,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,662,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 696.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of NIKE by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 49,727 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.