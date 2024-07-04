Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 12,883.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,961,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,269,949,000 after purchasing an additional 517,068 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLO

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.94. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.