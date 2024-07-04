Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires 8,755 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AAAU stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 1,602,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,052. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

