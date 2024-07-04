Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after buying an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 2,265,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.