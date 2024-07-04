Retirement Guys Formula LLC Acquires New Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,419,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,551,000 after buying an additional 207,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Copart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after buying an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,057,000 after buying an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 2,265,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

