Retirement Guys Formula LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,724,217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,566,418,000 after purchasing an additional 682,098 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.31. 2,768,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,211,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

