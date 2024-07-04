Retirement Guys Formula LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 387,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

