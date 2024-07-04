Retirement Guys Formula LLC Increases Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Up 0.6 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,593,407. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

