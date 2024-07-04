Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

