Retirement Guys Formula LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 152,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,338,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 222,901 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.