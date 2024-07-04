Retirement Guys Formula LLC Takes $625,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.75. 1,014,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average is $192.16. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

