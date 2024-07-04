Reviewing Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) and Fisker (NYSE:FSRN)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Geely Automobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.09 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.01 Geely Automobile $21.99 billion 0.52 $781.69 million N/A N/A

Geely Automobile has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geely Automobile has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fisker and Geely Automobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% Geely Automobile N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Geely Automobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A Geely Automobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Geely Automobile beats Fisker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It also offers sedans, wagons, sport utility cars, and electric vehicles under the Geely, Geometry, and ZEEKR brands; vehicles design, technology consulting, general logistics, packing, and storage services; researches and develops technology; procures mechanical and electrical equipment, and automobile parts and components; and manufactures and sells vehicle engines. In addition, the company provides automotive design, software systems development, modular development, virtual engineering of intelligent electric vehicles, and mobility technology solutions; knock down kits; and engages in the preparation and construction of engine manufactory projects. It operates in Malaysia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Northern Europe, the Philippines, Central and South America, Africa, and internationally. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

