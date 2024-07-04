Reviewing Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lotus Technology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.58%. VinFast Auto has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.19%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.66 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -7.89 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.12

This table compares Lotus Technology and VinFast Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lotus Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VinFast Auto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A N/A -41.65% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Lotus Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Technology

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

