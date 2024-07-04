Reviewing Slam (SLAM) & Its Competitors

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slam to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Slam and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 125 279 451 17 2.41

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Slam’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s competitors have a beta of -14.80, indicating that their average stock price is 1,580% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Slam and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 9.55

Slam’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Slam beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

