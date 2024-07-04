Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of RMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.46. 46,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.86. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

