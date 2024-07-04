Royal Bank of Canada Raises Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 1.6 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

