RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,177 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.05. 761,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,250. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

