RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,017,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,922,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,988,000 after buying an additional 106,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,788,000 after acquiring an additional 90,317 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.47. 1,078,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

