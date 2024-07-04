RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS NULG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.75. 42,681 shares of the stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.