RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.62. 49,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,050. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.