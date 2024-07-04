RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,904. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
