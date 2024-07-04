RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after purchasing an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $151.46. 722,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.