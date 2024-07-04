Russel Pillemer Purchases 64,158 Shares of Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Stock

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Free Report) insider Russel Pillemer purchased 64,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,562.70 ($48,375.13).

Russel Pillemer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pengana International Equities alerts:

On Friday, June 28th, Russel Pillemer purchased 485 shares of Pengana International Equities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$578.12 ($385.41).

Pengana International Equities Stock Performance

Pengana International Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pengana International Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

About Pengana International Equities

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.