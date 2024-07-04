Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $564,188,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,394,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $893,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,421 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,152 shares of company stock worth $136,281,661 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,645. The stock has a market cap of $252.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.