Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors decreased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,981 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold makes up approximately 0.7% of Mad River Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mad River Investors owned 0.06% of Sandstorm Gold worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.0% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 707,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 75.01%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

