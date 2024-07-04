Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

SVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SVV

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

In other news, CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $316,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,076,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Savers Value Village by 602.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 1,062,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 0.6 %

SVV opened at $12.24 on Friday. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Savers Value Village will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Savers Value Village

(Get Free Report

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.