Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $41,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,233. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

