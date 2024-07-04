Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,422,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after buying an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. The stock had a trading volume of 663,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $65.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

