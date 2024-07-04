Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Holdings Decreased by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Whelan Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 111,813 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.23. 387,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,295. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

