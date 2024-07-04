Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Declares Dividend of $0.26

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2574 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Séché Environnement’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Séché Environnement Stock Performance
Shares of SECVY opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Séché Environnement has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.
Séché Environnement Company Profile
