Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE remained flat at $75.17 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,711. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.00.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

