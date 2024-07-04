Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $13.83 on Friday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Semrush will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $1,148,228.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,546.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 276,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $4,194,505.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 449,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,826,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mulroy sold 89,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,148,228.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 441,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,264 shares of company stock worth $5,756,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Semrush by 61.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Semrush by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

