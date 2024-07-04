Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 294,700 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days.

Senmiao Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Senmiao Technology has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.